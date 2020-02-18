Three NLFT insurgents lay down arms, surrender in Tripura

The returnee insurgents were identified as Sannakumar Tripura, Jarmaram Tripura, and Sudharam Reang The returnee insurgents were identified as Sannakumar Tripura, Jarmaram Tripura, and Sudharam Reang

Three insurgents of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Forces (BSF) at Udaipur in Gomati district on Tuesday morning. The ultras surrendered with arms and ammunitions and other documents, officials said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a BSF Public Relations Officer (PRO) informed that the trio came from across the border in Bangladesh, where they were active under as a new group of the outlawed outfit.

Formed on March 12, 1989 with the slogan of sovereign Tripura, NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). The insurgent outfit suffered a massive split as 88 members broke away and laid down arms before the government in August, 2019, pledging to abjure violence. However, a small faction of the outfit is still active, which according to intelligence sleuths, is hiding away across the international border in Bangladesh in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and adjoining areas.

“Some of the NLFT insurgents, who are operating under a new group these days, expressed interest to surrender recently. We have engineered the surrender. Efforts are going on to get the rest to lay down arms and return to normal life as well”, the BSF PRO said.

The returnee insurgents were identified as Sannakumar Tripura, 29, Jarmaram Tripura, 27, both permanent residents of Choto Shakbari village in South Tripura and Sudharam Reang of Ashapara in North Tripura district. They surrendered at Amritpara in Gomati district and laid down two .38 caliber pistols and 528 live rounds of .38 bullets.

According to intelligence sources, a self-styled leader of NLFT called Parimal Debbarma is calling the shots lately, after Sabir Debbarma alias D. Yamrok surrendered last year. Parimal’s group codenamed ‘White Elephant’, albeit under NLFT banner, is trying to cross the Indo-Bangla international border in several parts of Tripura and extort villagers from bordering hamlets, the source informed.

As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) records, NLFT was alone responsible for a series of violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by the group since 2016.

Earlier on January 2 this year, three NLFT ultras were arrested at Dhalai and North Tripura districts in a coordinated operation.

