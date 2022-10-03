Three more held in Arunachal public service commission paper leak case

Vigilance sleuths said on Monday that they had arrested three more people–two of them government officials–in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak case.

The case, registered over the leak of the question paper of an assistant civil engineer examination held in August, was taken over by the special investigation cell (vigilance) on September 27 from police, who had already arrested six people.

A day earlier, on September 26, government spokesperson Bamang Felix said the investigation into the paper leak case would be handed over to the CBI.

The latest arrestees are Binam Jomang (31), a junior engineer on contract with the Panchayati Raj department; Talung Jomang (52), a senior agriculture field assistant in Siang district; Loth Ezing (26), who hails from Remi in East Siang district.

The vigilance cell has urged anyone with “concrete evidence” or any details of the case to come forward and report it to the government.

Among the six people who were earlier arrested in the paper leak case are Taket Jerang, who used to be a deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations at the commission; a candidate; a teacher of a coaching institute; and a middleman.

The commission regretted the leak last month and said Jerang was suspended right after his arrest on September 16.