Three found dead in poll bound East Tripura, Congress claims political murder

Just three days ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, three persons were found dead late Sunday night in Dhalai district of East Tripura constituency.

Advertising

Crying foul on the incident, the Congress claimed the trio to be their supporters and alleged that they were murdered by the BJP cadres. “Three Congress supporters were murdered last night. They were brutally beaten and murdered. Two others are hospitalized in critical condition and one person is missing”, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey claimed on Monday.

The three dead has been identified as Subal Kanti Chakma, 45, Kinachand Chakma and Hemati Tripura of Chowmanu sub-division.

Police, however, has denied any political links to the incident. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhalai district superintendent Sudipta Das confirmed that three persons were found dead. “There is a complaint of the murder of three persons. The deaths are an outcome of drunken intoxication during Biju festival”, the official said.

Advertising

The SP informed that a juvenile was arrested in connection to the deaths and investigation is in progress to find out more involved persons.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that no party worker was involved in it. Instead, he accused Congress and CPI(M) supporters of unleashing violent attacks against his party’s cadre.

“CPIM and Congress are doing politics of violence and murder in Tripura. Though we are ruling party, our supporters are being attacked. Let the police investigation report come out. Truth will prevail”, Bhattacharya said.