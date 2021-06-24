Thousands throng Tripura town for final glimpse of god woman

Hundreds turned up to pay their last respects to 'paagli maashi' in Tripura on Thursday.

Hundreds of followers Thursday turned up to pay their last respects to ‘paagli maashi’, a popular ‘god woman’ who passed away at Melaghar in Tripura’s Sepahijala district a day before.

The last rites of Paagli Maashi were done this afternoon, a local official said. The woman was buried at the shrine where she lay covered in a gunny bag for years.

She attained prominence after she supposedly predicted a deadly flood in 1983. Soon she had a large fan following that spread beyond the state and her followers converged annually for fair organised in Chaitra month of the Bengali calendar.

In a Facebook post, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his shock and said there were “many examples in her great life that proves she had divine powers”.

Gopal Saha, secretary of Paagli Maashi Mela Committee, said: “She was a living God. I can’t count how many thousands of people came here. But they have been coming since yesterday. We had organised a maha prasad for these devotees.”

Sepahijala District Magistrate Viswasree B. informed that no procession or large gathering was allowed in the area.