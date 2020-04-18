This migrant couple in Tripura named their newborn son ‘Lockdown’

Sanjay and Manju Bauri with their baby Lockdown (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Sanjay and Manju Bauri with their baby Lockdown (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

A migrant vendor couple from Rajasthan, stranded in Tripura, has given birth to a baby boy. Born during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the parents have named him ‘lockdown’. “We have named him lockdown so no one ever forgets how he was born”, they said.

Migrant vendors from Rajasthan, Bihar and UP carrying huge usually visit Tripura for six months starting at the outset of every year and keep going in rotation.

Sanjay and Manju Bauri came on a similar errand which got delayed. Manju was pregnant and didn’t risk the ardous journey via road and rail back to Dawsa district of Rajasthan. But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown on March 25, the family, along with 61 others, found themselves in grave peril. They reached Badharghat Railway Station in Agartala but found he trains were not running either.

A group of Government Railway Police (GRP) took them in temporary shelter houses set up at two schools in West Tripura district. Six days back, Manju delivered a healthy baby boy at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital here. Remembering all the odds he has braved to be born, Sanjay and Manju have decided to name their boy ‘lockdown’.

“We went through so much trouble due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. He was born in the midst of such peril. So, we have decided to name him lockdown”, a proud father Sanjay Bauri told indianexpress.com.

He thanked GRP officials and the state government for ensuring delivery of his child at a hospital and said ‘lockdown is perfectly safe and sound.

His wife Manju is, however, more anxious to return home. “We thank the officers for doing so much for us. Now we want to return home in our village at Rajasthan as soon as the lockdown is lifted”, he said.

GRP Superintendent of Police Pinaki Samanta informed that 63 migrant vendors were sheltered in two such shelters after they were found squatting helplessly at Badharghat Railway Station right after lockdown.

“We have provided them food, medicines and other essentials. We shifted a pregnant woman among them to the hospital few days back. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy. We are giving them food, nutritional supplement, medicines and other necessities”, the official said.

In a rare instance, the cops have distributed sweets among all the migrants to celebrate the baby’s arrival.

Dr. Purba Biswas, a senior doctor attached with the state police, was found checking the newborn for his health vitals. After finishing an overall check-up, she said he is fine and gave the parents a batch of medicines for the baby and his mother.

