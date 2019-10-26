Think about earning while in school to avoid joblessness: CM Biplab to students

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has asked students to think about earning while they are in Class 8 or 9 to make sure they don’t sit at home, jobless, after graduation.

Advertising

In his address to students at Chief Minister’s Annual State Award for Academic Excellence to School Students programme at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala on Friday, Deb said all students should have a working mindset so that they can set their future goals.

“…commercialization of education is increasing in private schools, colleges and in universities so that students can study professional courses for a better future…students need to think about earning while they are in Class 8 or 9, only after that they don’t need to sit at home after graduation. They can find out their earning way easily”, the CM said.

He also said that all the students should know what the economy will be in the next 10 years. The Chief Minister advised parents and teachers to guide their children and students to think big but in a logical way.

Advertising

“Life requires both education as well as economy to keep going. So study should be employment-based. Students need to know how to earn in areas like Marketing, Hotel Management, Tourism Industry, Tree Development, Rubber Industry, Food Processing, Infrastructure, IT Hub, Gate Hub, Education Hub etc. so that no one will be unemployed,” Biplab said.

Referring ‘Khelo Tripura’, a flagship sports promotion initiative adopted on the lines of ‘Khelo India’, the CM urged students to concentrate on fitness and asked them to exercise and play sports regularly.

During his speech, Deb said the Centre would invest Rs. 15,000 crores for development and Rs. 1,650 crore for food processing in Tripura. He also mentioned that the government will spend Rs. 1,250 crore to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom in South Tripura, which would open up new employment opportunities through industrialization.