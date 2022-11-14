scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Terrorists attack Army patrol in Assam forest; no casualty

A joint operation of the Army and other security forces launched in the aftermath of the attack is in progress, according to a defence public relations officer.

The terrorists ran away into adjoining forests after the Army troops fired a single burst and retaliated swiftly, the officer said.

Unidentified terrorists launched an attack on an Army patrol in the forests of Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday morning, an official said.

A defence public relations officer told indianexpress.com, “An Army area-domination party was moving on the Pengri-Digboi road when they were fired upon near the Baraphathar area around 9.20 am by unidentified terrorists. The terrorists ran away into adjoining forests after the Army troops fired a single burst and retaliated swiftly.”

The officer also said no casualty was reported from the Army side or from the terrorists’ side. A joint operation of the Army and other security forces launched in the aftermath of the attack is in progress, according to the officer.

The Pengeri-Digboi road was shut for common people and security forces including police were deployed in the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation

Further information is awaited.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:48:13 pm
Next Story

Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement