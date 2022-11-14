Terrorists attack Army patrol in Assam forest; no casualty

Unidentified terrorists launched an attack on an Army patrol in the forests of Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday morning, an official said.

A defence public relations officer told indianexpress.com, “An Army area-domination party was moving on the Pengri-Digboi road when they were fired upon near the Baraphathar area around 9.20 am by unidentified terrorists. The terrorists ran away into adjoining forests after the Army troops fired a single burst and retaliated swiftly.”

The officer also said no casualty was reported from the Army side or from the terrorists’ side. A joint operation of the Army and other security forces launched in the aftermath of the attack is in progress, according to the officer.

The Pengeri-Digboi road was shut for common people and security forces including police were deployed in the area.

Further information is awaited.