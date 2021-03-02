Ten months after being deferred, Tripura tribal council to poll on April 4

Polling would be held from 7am to 4pm, Dey said, adding that re-polling, if necessary, would be done on April 7. (Representational)

Roughly 10 months to the day the election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was deferred, the State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the polls would be held on April 4.

Addressing a press conference at state capital Agartala in the evening, State Election Commissioner Manik Lal Dey said the polls would be notified by the returning officers concerned on March 4, Thursday. March 12 has been set as the last date for filing nominations while the papers would be scrutinised on March 15. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations by March 17, the state poll panel chief said.

Polling would be held from 7am to 4pm, Dey said, adding that re-polling, if necessary, would be done on April 7. Day after, April 8, has been scheduled as the counting day. With the announcement of the poll date, the Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect.

Read | Manik Sarkar takes jibe at tribal alliance headed by royal scion

As per the declared schedule, votes would be cast at 1,244 polling stations spread across 28 seats within the administrative ambit of the Council.

Tribals account for one-third of Tripura’s population of 37 lakh and represent 18 indigenous communities. They mostly inhabit areas under the Council, which spreads across 7,132.56 square kms, covering nearly 68% of the state’s geographical expanse.

The autonomous administrative body for the indigenous people was founded on January 18, 1982. The polls were deferred in March 2020, which was before the expiry of the last Council’s tenure on May 17, 2020. An official notification to that effect attributed the deferment to surging Covid-19 cases at the time. The interim charge of the autonomous body was vested in the Governor and its tenure was later extended by another six months.

On January 12, the state government filed an affidavit before Tripura High Court, stating that the polls would be held by May 17, this year.