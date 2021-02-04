Ten missing from Tripura’s Bru migrant camps rescued in Agartala

The girls were handed over to Child Line who accommodated them in a shelter home.

Tripura Police rescued 10, including eight minor girls, from a bus stand in Agartala after they left their Bru migrant camp to find work. The girls were handed over to Child Line who accommodated them in a shelter home. Police said the girls came from Bru migrant camps in Dasda Kanchanpur of North Tripura district to find work with help from a middleman.

“We rescued ten girls based on secret information. Among them, eight are minors. Our preliminary investigation found that they came from Dasda Kanchanpur in search of work. We have not yet registered case yet,” said officer in-charge of East Agartala Police Station Mumtaz Begum.

The girls will be handed over to their parents after they submit verification documents.

A member of Tripura Child Line authority’s Agartala branch today said the girls didn’t respond to their questions even when asked in Bengali and Hindi.

“We are collecting information from different sources. We are trying to find out if it’s a case of child trafficking. But we cannot say for sure unless they talk”, the a Child Line executive said on the condition of anonymity.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bruno Msha of Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) said the incident is unfortunate as the girls secretly slipped away from the migrant camps in search of jobs without informing the Bru leaders.

“We have a system of maintaining registers of everyone who goes outside for working including their Aadhaar numbers. But these girls went out secretly and there were incidents, albeit several years back, where girls from the camps went in search of work, went missing and were never found,” Bruno said.

Asked if he suspects it was a case of human trafficking, the Bru leader declined to comment.