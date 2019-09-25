Tripura Congress crisis deepens as 10 leaders step down after state party chief’s resignation

A day after Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debbarman resigned, party’s tribal top brass put in their papers Wednesday sending the party into a tizzy. The 10 party leaders, who resigned from their posts, said a new political party would be floated soon which would address tribal and non-tribal issues.

“We squarely blame the AICC general secretary Luizinho Faleiro for the present condition of Tripura and the party here and the circumstances in which ‘Maharaja’ Pradyot Kishore had no alternative but to tender his resignation,” Pradesh Congress general secretary Dinesh Debbarma told indianexpress.com.

The dissenting leaders Wednesday wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi complaining against AICC General Secretary Faleiro, accusing him of ‘unnecessarily interfered’ with partisan interest, which helped CPI(M) win the 2013 assembly election with a bigger margin.

Calling senior BJP leader and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman as “Faleiro’s man”, the leaders said that Barman joined the BJP before the 2018 Assembly Election, which saw the Congress drawing a blank.

The leaders tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the Congress party before AICC president and said they were forced to resign due to “avaricious and conspirational activities of Luizinho Faleiro who is in unholy league with new BJP leaders who earlier let down Congress”.

Senior Congress tribal leaders including Sridam Debbarma, Sachitra Debbarma said that factional feuds led to Pradyot Kishore’s departure from the party. “Rival group of partymen opposed to Pradyot Kishore had set in motion a dirty game to portray him as communal and anti-Bengali because of his advocacy of NRC,” they said.

When asked about their forthcoming political party, the tribal leaders said final decisions about it would be taken after consulting with Pradyot Kishore, who is still in New Delhi.

“We shall decide finally about the new political party after discussing with Maharaja Pradyot Kishore after his return to Tripura. This new party will contest in ADC elections early next year,” Sridam Debbarma said.

Pradyot’s resignation comes on the heels of a controversy regarding his stand on the NRC revision in Tripura’s. Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of Tripura’s Manikya dynasty, filed a petition with the Supreme Court on October 22 last year seeking NRC revision in the state.

A week after he met the party high command, the state Congress chief, in a Facebook post, wrote, “#Resigned. Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed. I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will backstab u, not having to indulge in groupism and backchat. Not having to listen to ‘High Command’ on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions.”