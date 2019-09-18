Tea Board app to check quality launched on pilot basis in Tripura

A mobile app introduced by the Tea Board India to boost sales and monitor quality of the green leaf was launched on pilot basis at the Manuvalley Tea Estate in North Tripura on Sunday. ‘Chai Sahyog (tea assistant) grower app’, developed by Sumato Globaltech, will soon be made available across the state and in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, too.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tea Board India Assistant Director Diganta Barman said the plan to launch an official mobile app was part of the Tea Board’s plan to detect production of low quality tea.

“This app will provide daily information on green leaf prices announced by tea proceesing factories. It will also provide a minimum benchmark price for green leaf sale, which will be used by factories and tea growers for purchase and sale. All stakeholders can also share their problems with the Tea Board through this app,” he said.

He added that the app can be accessed by factories, agents, tea growers and Self Help Groups (SHG).

A large amount of tea produced in Tripura was earlier smuggled through illegal routes into Bangladesh, where they were packaged as renowned brands. Stakeholders are hoping the app will end illegal sales and fetch higher rates by proper branding, auction and marketing of tea produced in Tripura.

Barman also said the app allows the Tea Board to keep track of quality, quantum and location of the green leaf sale, thus stopping any unintended adulteration. The app would also help in maintaining uniformity of pricing as all tea growers registered on it would be able to see the trending sale prices and get the right price from agents, he said.

‘Chai Sahyog’ comes in two languages – English and Assamese. There are plans, however, to include more language interfaces like Bangla. The app was previously introduced in Assam and will soon be rolled out for Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.