Under strict Covid-19 norms, TBSE starts Madhyamik, HS script evaluation

The Tripura Board of Secondary Examination (TBSE) Tuesday started evaluation of Higher Secondary and Madhyamik Term I answer scripts, with strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behavior amid a surge in cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said, “We are evaluating higher secondary answer scripts in five venues and those of Madhyamik in 10 venues at Agartala. We shall need more venues since we are using more space due to the Covid pandemic.”

The state education board is conducting the evaluation process by observing guidelines such as social distancing, use of face masks, sanitisers, etc.

As many as 1,250 personnel, including head examiners and examiners, have been engaged for higher secondary evaluation while 2,900 examiners and head examiners are engaged in evaluating the matriculation level answer scripts.

“We hope evaluation of all answer scripts, except Bengali and English papers, is completed within 7-10 days. If we can complete evaluation process in this month, we hope to publish results by February 15,” Dr. Saha said.

The board chief explained the evaluation system this year would consider Term I results alone if Term II, scheduled in April, is not conducted due to prevailing pandemic conditions.

The TBSE is processing the exam results on its own this year in agreement with a private organisation. The evaluation is being done using special codes which would make a particular answer script unrecognisable for any individual.

Madhyamik examinations ended this year on December 29 while Higher Secondary examinations ended on January 7.

As many as 43,180 candidates across 1,026 schools enrolled for their Madhyamik board examinations and wrote their papers in 82 centers spread across the state.

Around 28,902 candidates from 406 schools were enrolled to write their Higher Secondary examination papers this year, including Madrasa students. A total of 43,184 candidates across 1,026 schools had enrolled for their Madhyamik board examinations.

However, the state government said it would allow all interested candidates to appear for their board examinations, even if they didn’t enroll for the exams, and allowed extra admission to write their papers.