TBSE Class 12 results out: At 95.2%, pass percentage is 14% higher than last year

Twenty-four hours after announcing Madhyamik (matriculation) results, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Sunday announced the results of the Higher Secondary or Class 12 examinations, recording a pass percentage of 95.2, which is 14.4 per cent higher than that of last year.

While the pass percentage in arts stream is 98.65 per cent, it is a tad lower at 98.28 per cent in science and is 96.22 per cent in commerce. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 78.56 per cent in arts, 89.85 per cent in science and 79.52 per cent in commerce.

Among madrasa candidates, 87.5 per cent candidates have passed in arts stream and 88.24 per cent in theosophy stream.

North Tripura district has recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.47 per cent, while it is the lowest in Gomati district at 92.47 per cent. As per data from the state education board, among 27,154 candidates who registered for the examinations this year, 13,618 are girls. In SC and ST categories, the pass percentage is higher among girls, compared to boys.

The results were announced using a grading formula based on previous performances of the candidates since examinations were cancelled this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 21, an expert committee was set up to formulate a method of awarding marks for this year’s board exams. All schools were asked to provide marks based on the grading formula devised by the board.

TBSE chief Dr Bhabatosh Saha said Sunday that candidates who feel dissatisfied with their results would be allowed to take a separate examination free of cost, but only once the pandemic situation is back to normal.

Announcing the senior secondary results, Dr Saha said 95.2 per cent of all candidates who registered for the exam have passed. Besides regular candidates, 51.63 per cent of external candidates, 61.49 per cent of continuing candidates, 99.79 per cent of compartmental candidates and 100 per cent of external compartmental candidates have passed the examinations this year.

At 92.37 per cent, the pass percentage among candidates who registered from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) region is commendable as it is a sharp rise from last year’s 73.68 per cent.

This year’s batch of students is the first to have passed their Higher Secondary examinations under the NCERT syllabus introduced in Tripura in 2019.