Take care of your body, it’s an expensive gift from God: Satyapal Singh to NIT Agartala students

Exercise is the first lesson of nature and human body is the most expensive gift in the world, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh said on Friday at the National Institute of Technology(NIT), Agartala.

Advertising

In his address at the inaugural event, encouraging students to undergo regular physical exercise, the union minister said the human body is the best engineering marvel and it was gifted to them by God.

“God has given you this human body. It is the most expensive gift in the world. You have to take care of it. If he knows that you have ignored the most precious gift he has given you, you are not likely to get it again. That is why the first and foremost duty of every human being is to take care of this body”, the union minister said.

Singh suggested a mantra to maintain the body, “Pair garam, pet naram, sir thanda. Aye bimari, to dikhao danda. This is the formula to remain fit and healthy. Pair garam means exercise, pet naram means there should be no constipation and without a de-stressed mind, you can neither read, nor teach”, the minister said.

Advertising

He said newly born baby cry out because it is the only exercise they can do. “Little children cry out aloud immediately after they are born. Crying is the exercise of little children. The first lesson of nature is to do exercise. If you want to remain healthy, happy, do exercise. If you want to get born as a human, do exercise,” Singh said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in development and welfare for all. Singh also said people of the country want Modi to have a second term in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “People of India – youths, women want that Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister once again. Good governance seen in the last four years in rural development, farmer welfare, infrastructure development, poverty alleviation etc. were not done in the history of independent India till now”, Singh added.