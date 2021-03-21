Suspected cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF jawan along Indo-Bangla border in Tripura

The BSF, in a statement, said a patrolling team spotted 12-15 cattle smugglers moving from Indian side and a second group of 10-12 cattle smugglers from Bangladesh towards the international border. (File)

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangla international border late on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Bappa Miyan, 32, a resident of Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district.

North Tripura Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty told reporters a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The BSF, in a statement, said a patrolling team spotted 12-15 cattle smugglers moving from Indian side and a second group of 10-12 cattle smugglers from Bangladesh towards the international border.



When BSF jawans attempted to intervene, the smugglers pelted stones at them. And a jawan in the patrolling party came under attack from cattle smugglers on the Indian side, the statement read.

In “self-defense”, he had fired two rounds from a non-lethal pump action gun (PAG) that killed the Bangladeshi smuggler, it added. Later the BSF found a sharp weapon, a fence cutter and cattle beside his body.

” ….the smugglers on Indian side came very close to a BSF Jawan and attacked him with Dahs and Lathies. BSF Jawan had a narrow escape and he saved himself by taking cover of IBB Fence Gate but smugglers encircled him. Sensing danger to his life & Govt property, BSF Jawan fired 02 rounds from Non-lethal Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defence, resultantly one of the smugglers on Bangladesh side of IBB Fence got hit & fell down on the ground and rest of the smugglers on both sides fled away towards their respective sides by taking advantage of darkness…”, the BSF statement reads.

Earlier on February 13, BSF jawans lobbed a stun grenade at suspected smugglers at Debipur village in Belonia, 90 km south from here, after the latter purportedly tried to attack them with machetes.

On February 1, a 23-year-old youth from a bordering village of South Tripura district was shot dead by a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on duty after a clash erupted between the two parties and the jawan came under attack from a few locals.