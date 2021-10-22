Tripura: Miscreants attack Sushmita Dev’s car, TMC campaign vehicle; party blames BJP

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev’s car and a party campaign vehicle were vandalised by a group of miscreants at Amtali area Friday when the leader was out on party work in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Dev, who is overseeing TMC’s political activities in Tripura along with other party leaders, said her party is preparing to contest in the forthcoming civic body elections as per the declaration made by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and would soon finalise a strategy after the polls are declared.

Dev was travelling with employees of Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Amtali when her vehicle and a campaign vehicle came under attack around 1:30 pm.

Later in an FIR at Amtali Police Station, Dev said, “The perpetrators vandalised vehicles, physically assaulted workers of TMC and outraged the modesty of the female party workers. This was accompanied by theft of property, including mobile phones, belonging to supporters of the party.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) Anirban Das said, “We have registered a complaint today. They have alleged that 2-3 people were injured in the attack. We are investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “There is no law and order in Tripura. There is no democracy here. Police have turned into political slaves.”

Later, the Tripura Trinamool Congress committee took to Twitter and wrote, “Once again @BjpBipla proves that he CANNOT bear the presence of @AITCofficial in Tripura! His GOONS have BRUTALLY attacked us on the very first day of our campaign. Why is @AmitShah silent? What about the safety and security of people in Tripura? Where is Democracy?”

The party also said in a separate tweet that the people of Tripura would give a befitting reply to the attack.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party activists had no role in the assault. He claimed the attack was a result of internal feuds within TMC and demanded the police to take action against anyone disturbing the law and order situation.