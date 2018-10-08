Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking NRC for Tripura

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was referring to the plea filed by Tripura People’s Front, seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify the illegal immigrants. A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was referring to the plea filed by Tripura People’s Front, seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify the illegal immigrants.

The Supreme Monday sought a response from the Centre on a petition seeking the implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) to identify illegal immigrants in Tripura.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was referring to the plea filed by Tripura People’s Front, seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

The apex court’s move came two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs said no decision had been taken on the issue of NRC revision in the state. “Union Home Minister met a delegation of INPT led by its President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl on October 4, 2018. However, no assurance of any kind was given by Union Home Minister regarding the implementation of NRC in the state of Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura”, the MHA had clarified in a press statement.

The ministry’s statement was issued after Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) leaders claimed that Home Minister Singh had assured them to ‘take initiatives’ for revising NRC in Tripura after the ongoing process in Assam gets over.

On July 30, the Centre had published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, the names of 2.89 crore were included. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Assam, which has faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.

