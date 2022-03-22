Supporters of BJP, TIPRA Motha clash in south Tripura, several injured

Several persons including two cops were injured during clashes between supporters of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)-ruling TIPRA Motha at Kalshi village of Shantirbazaar sub-division in South Tripura district.

A duty official from Tripura Police headquarters said the clashes revolved around the selection of beneficiaries of public schemes at Kalshi village on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 PM.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“There was an altercation between the two party leaders. Their supporters soon gathered. It was with timely intervention of the police that law and order situation was maintained”, the official said.

However, later in the day, supporters of TIPRA Motha allegedly clashed with BJP supporters near a party office of the latter in which Officer in-charge of Baikhora police station Rajib Saha and constable Siraj Ahmed sustained injuries.They were rushed to Baikhora hospital, where the official was learnt to be still under treatment but out of danger. The constable was released after preliminary treatment.

Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer Salpa Kumar Jamatia, who is additionally in charge of Shantirbazaar sub-division, said that a suo motu case was lodged on the issue and investigation was going on.

However, the situation was still tense and security deployments were made to maintain law and order situation this evening till latest reports.

A senior official of the state police said that two persons were arrested over the incident. “We have booked a suo motu complaint on the incident. Uday Manik Tripura and Dilu Mog Choudhury were arrested over today’s incident”, the official said.

Soon after the BJP-IPFT coalition government came to power in Tripura in 2018, the allies fell out over selection of Block Advisory Committee (BAC) chairpersons and engaged in a series of clashes in different parts of the state. The clashes were mitigated through a series of dialogues later.