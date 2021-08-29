‘BJP doesn’t listen to workers’: Barman after meeting of Tripura MLAs to identify party’s ‘mistakes’

A group of BJP MLAs led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman held a meeting in Agartala on Sunday to identify “mistakes” committed by the government. The leaders said these “mistakes” would now be highlighted before the party leadership.

Speaking to reporters later in the afternoon, Roy Barman said, “This meeting was held to identify mistakes and the party’s weaknesses. We will now place these before the leadership. If these errors are rectified, it will only help in strengthening the party’s organisation,” said Roy Barman while stating in the same breath that the BJP party and the state government are not interested in listening to the workers.

He added, “But we have given these workers a scope to speak their mind. Some of them might have said some untoward things. But they are saying these out of pain and anguish. All old BJP karyakartas were present here. The party and government aren’t listening to their voices. We shall bring these issues to the attention of the party and the state government and the leadership in Delhi.”

Asked if he is in touch with Trinamool Congress, the former minister said, “I haven’t contacted them. And I am confident that all those who were with us today, none of them have reached out to TMC. I don’t know about the rest but I am comfortable with where I am now.”

Roy Barman also said there is scope for improving the law-and-order situation in the state. He also expressed concern with “attacks and acts of hooliganism” going on in Tripura. These issues have been communicated to the party’s central leadership, he further said, adding that the solutions they provided were not implemented in the state.

After shifting from Trinamool Congress to BJP in 2017, Roy Barman was made the state health minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet. However, he was dropped later, allegedly following leadership differences.

In 2020, Roy Barman and five other MLAs had met BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi. Following speculations that they had met Nadda over a demand to remove Deb as the chief minister, the leaders later said only “organisational issues” were discussed.

Meanwhile, reacting to Roy Barman’s allegations on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “I’m not aware of any such meeting. We didn’t have any discussion on this topic.”