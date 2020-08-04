Tripura BJP MLA booked for visiting Covid care centre

Former health minister and BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman. (File) Former health minister and BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman. (File)

Tripura Police Tuesday booked former health minister and BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman after he visited a COVID care centre allegedly without requisite authorisation. The FIR against him was registered at New Capital Complex police station here.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police officer said the MLA has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Tripura Medical Service and Protection of Property Damage Act. The FIR was registered suo motu, added the officer.

Hours after Roy Barman visited the COVID care centre in a PPE kit on Sunday, he was served a notice by the local administration, stating that he would be put under institutional quarantine for seven days followed by seven more days of home quarantine.

The notice served by West Tripura District Magistrate Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme said that Roy Barman entered the COVID care centre ‘unauthorisedly’ and exposed himself to COVID patients, putting himself at a high risk of contracting the disease

In his reply, Roy Barman said he did not enter the centre ‘unauthorisedly’ and had informed the Director of Health Services, Medical Superintendent of Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital prior to his arrival. He also said he visited the COVID care centre, after seeing a video clip of a pregnant woman and COVID patient housed in Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on social media, where she complained of lack of doctor visits and observation.

He further said he felt the DM wrote the notice “under duress” and claimed it to be a conspiracy against him.

However, two days after Roy Barman visited the centre in a PPE suit, the state government announced that a separate ward was being readied at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospial for COVID-19 positive pregnant and lactating mothers.

In a social media post Tuesday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote “Seeing the number of pregnant and lactating mothers who are COVID-19 positive, a special ward has been arranged in war footing at AGMC and shifted all pregnant and lactating mothers so that they can get good treatment and better facilities..”

Deb also wrote that special food packets and nutritious foods are being provided to such COVID patients and a team of specialized doctors were engaged for taking care of them.

