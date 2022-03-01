32 students from Tripura studying in Ukraine: Chief Secretary

The Tripura government said Tuesday that a total of 32 students from the state were identified as studying in different parts of Ukraine, a country in the midst of an invasion by Russian troops. A few of the 32 students have reached Tripura.

Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok tweeted, “We received a list of 32 students from Tripura studying in Ukraine. Their families are being contacted by the respective district administration to brief them about the elaborate arrangements made by GoI to bring them back. There is no need to worry about their safety.”

“Out of two students from Gomati district, one has reached Tripura and another is on a train to Hungary. Out of three students from Sepahijala district, one has reached Slovakia, another has reached Italy and one is still in Ukraine but safe,” Kumar said in a separate tweet.

Of the students hailing from the South Tripura district, one is back home while seven others crossed the Ukraine border and were en route to Tripura. All those students are safe, the Chief Secretary said, adding that their families were communicated by officials of the district administration.

Out of four students from the North Tripura district, one reached Silchar in Assam, one was known to be safe in Romania while two others had taken shelter at a metro station in Kyiv.

Two students from the state’s Dhalai district, who were in Ukraine, had crossed the border and are in Romania and are expected to reach home soon.

One student from the Unakoti district has reached home while the only student from the Khowai district has reached Romania and is expected to reach India shortly, the official said.

The statement comes amid detailed evacuation arrangements made for the safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.