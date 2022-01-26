‘State govt giving priority to niyat, neeti and niyam’: Tripura Governor

The law and order situation has significantly improved and is “under control”, Arya said. He also lauded the state government for launching the ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ anti-drug campaign in the state.

Stressing that the Tripura government is giving priority to the three Ns — niyat (intention), neeti (policy) and niyam (rules), Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya Wednesday said state government of Tripura is working, hard, selflessly and with utmost sincerity to make Tripura an ideal and prosperous model state of the country.

In his Republic Day speech at the Assam Rifles ground in the outskirts of Agartala city, the gubernatorial head also paid homage to freedom fighters of the country and asked people to show deepest gratitude to the framers of the Constitution who “took the country forward by facing tough challenges in the initial years”.

He also said that the new terminal building of Tripura’s MBB airport, recently-inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with provisions of augmentation to international airport, mission 100 Vidyajyoti schools and Mukhyamantri Grameen Samriddhi Yojana – which were inaugurated by the PM during his recent visit to Tripura, would contribute a lot to develop the economic and social system of Tripura.

The Governor said Tripura is developing and mentioned several projects, including the Smart Cities Mission-10 Light House project, in which Agartala was chosen among 100 cities of the country which has provisions of constructing 1,000 affordable and sustainable multi-storey buildings. He also praised the Army, security personnel and all frontline workers fighting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb unfurled the Tricolour and his residence earlier this morning and said, “Since 2018, Tripura people started moving ahead in a beautiful way. I am confident Swabhimani and self-reliant Tripura would surely go ahead. Our democratic mindset will take everyone together and create a road ahead to create a beautiful and prosperous Tripura. I wish for the overall development of everyone in the state.”

Addressing the Republic Day celebrations at Ambassa in Dhalai district, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “Our country is moving ahead with proper respect to our Constitution. There were many rules existing since our Independence. The Prime Minister abrogated Article 370 and ensured Jammu and Kashmir, which didn’t want to stay with India, was truly merged with the Indian Union. Poisonous practices like the triple talaq were abolished and social justice was given to Muslim women.”

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre and Tripura are working with “earnest efforts” to reach benefits to the public and said work is being done on a mission mode to reach safe drinking water to every household for the first time in 75 years.

“There was no effort of the state or central governments to make farmers self-sufficient. We promised before the election that we would purchase paddy from farmers at MSP. We have kept our promise and are purchasing paddy twice a year to make them economically self-reliant,” the minister said.