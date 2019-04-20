Starvation looms large in Tripura’s Bru refugee camps, inmates threaten to loot govt godown

After ration supplies were delayed to Bru refugee camps in Tripura for last 20 days, the latter on Saturday threatened to loot the nearest Government relief godown at Gachirampara, 189 Km from here, unless supplies were provided right away.

Advertising

“…ration for the month of April 2019 is not yet distributed till today whereas the due date to receive the ration is generally from 1st-5th of every month”, a letter to North Tripura District Magistrate CK Jamatia from Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) reads. MBDPF is a reorganization committee of the displaced Brus in Tripura.

The Bru body said that condition of relief camp inmates is deteriorating every day due to hunger after they exhausted their share of rice from previous month’s supplies.

“There will be many casualties in the camps due to starvation if the ration is delayed some more days”, MBDPF general secretary Bruno Msha and president Apeto Sawibunga said.

Advertising

The Bru body has warned the state government to take immediate steps for distribution of ration, failing which the displaced Brus would blockade the road and loot nearest government relief godown under the banner of MBDPF.

Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhedananda Baidya told The Indian Express that delay in supplies was caused due to official formalities since the MHA initially asked to halt supplies to camps after March 31, 2019.

“A new order has extended the ration supplies till September but processing the formalities is taking some time. We hope to release supplies in the camps by next 1-2 days”, the official said.

Over 37 thousand Brus fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic clashes in 1997. They were sheltered in six major relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of northern Tripura. Since then, they have lived a camp life, suspended in limbo.

Nearly seven thousand Brus returned to Mizoram in eight phases of repatriation held till today. However, nearly 5,000 others sought shelter in Tripura in 2009 when fresh clashes broke out. 32,000 Brus still live in six relief camps in Tripura.

MBDPF, arguably the largest organization of displaced Brus in Tripura, today said in its letter to the District Magistrate that ration supplies to the camps were delayed by 10-20 days every month since last 4 years. It added that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sanctioned free ration to the Bru camps till September 31, 2019. But no positive response from the government was received till date.

A central rehabilitation package granted to Bru migrants living in Tripura in 1998 currently allows Rs. 5 per day to each adult migrant, Rs. 2.5 to each minor, 600 gram rice to each adult on a daily basis, three soaps in a year, one pair of slippers every year and a mosquito net in every three years.

Earlier in 2018, food supplies were halted twice in the Bru camps after they declined to return to Mizoram agreeing to a repatriation package offered by the Government of India.

The repatriation agreement offered each displaced family Rs. 1.5 lakh for housing assistance, Rs. 4 lakh for sustenance, free ration for 2 years and Rs. 5,000 cash assistance per month for 2 years after return to Mizoram. The one-time cash assistance would be given after three years of uninterrupted stay in Mizoram while housing assistance would be provided in three instalments. The agreement faced ire among the refugee camps, who demanded cluster villages and an Area Development Council (ADC) for safe stay post-repatriation.