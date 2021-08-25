One dead, two injured in South Tripura after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm trigger landslide

Incessant rainfall and thunderstorms left one dead, two injured and 20 houses damaged in South Tripura district in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased and asked officials to tackle the disaster on an emergency basis.

At the midnight of August 24th, heavy storm was reported in the South Tripura. I have been constantly in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/aJ6lKVGQtf — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 25, 2021

Speaking to reporters here, an official of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said a person died while two minors were injured in a landslide triggered by a flood-like situation at Belonia in South Tripura district.

The official also said as many as 20 houses were fully or partially damaged due to the flood.

“Narayan Das (21), was killed in a landslide at Uttar Sharashima panchayat in Rhishyamukh block of Belonia,” a statement from the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs later informed.

The deceased’s family was given Rs 20,000 as cash relief and DBT benefits.

The statement added, “The two children, who were injured in Jharjhariya village in landslides, were given Rs 5,000 relief by the local administration.”

It added, “Incessant rains through last night and this (Wednesday) morning caused extensive damage at Belonia sub-division. There were several incidents of landslides, uprooting of trees, disruption of power transmission lines and damages to kuccha houses.”

Meanwhile, civil defense establishments were introduced in all the districts. These establishments were functional in West Tripura district alone till now.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok wrote, “In order to strengthen disaster mitigation response, state government has now extended Civil Defence establishment to all 8 districts. Earlier it was only in West Tripura. Volunteers from all districts will be trained by CTI Gokulnagar.”