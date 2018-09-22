Smugglers snatch rifle from BSF jawan, weapon returned after flag meeting with Border Guards Bangladesh

The rifle was returned after a Commander level flag meeting of BSF and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) today, BSF officials said. (Representational Image) The rifle was returned after a Commander level flag meeting of BSF and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) today, BSF officials said. (Representational Image)

A pump-action service rifle, commonly used for non-lethal measures, was snatched from Border Security Force (BSF) personnel last evening while they were hot on pursuit of a group of smugglers in bordering Kamthana village of Sipahijala district in Tripura.

The rifle was returned after a Commander level flag meeting of BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday, BSF officials said here.

Speaking to reporters, BSF Deputy Inspector General Mrityunjoy Kumar said two BSF jawans intercepted few cattle smugglers at Kamthana village last evening and ordered them to halt. The smugglers denied the order and proceeded towards the border.

“In order to stop them, a BSF personnel fired one round from his Pump Action Gun and posed a stun grenade towards them. Natwar Singh, the BSF constable, was gheraoed by the smugglers. They assaulted him, snatched away his PAG along with the non-lethal ammunition which was loaded in it and ran away to Bangladesh”, the DIG informed.

BSF authorities approached its counterpart BGB in Bangladesh about the issue, who recovered the weapon and returned it after a Commander-level flag meeting in the border area on Saturday.

Earlier in March 2017, three persons were killed in a BSF firing following a pursuit of smugglers at Harbatali in South Tripura.

