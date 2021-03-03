Six-time CPI(M) MLA attacked in Tripura, party points finger at ruling BJP

Police records show that Marne and Ghaywal used to operate together from 2000 till 2003.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and MLA Badal Chowdhury was attacked by some unidentified persons in Manirampara area of Belonia in the South District of Tripura, 110 km from state capital Agartala, on Wednesday.

A six-time legislator, Chowdhury was enroute to Manirampara village along with fellow CPI(M) leaders Basudeb Majumder, Tapas Dutta and Trilokesh Sinha when the incident took place. A commemoration event had been arranged in the village for Dhananjoy Tripura, a leader of the party’s indigenous wing Ganamukti Parishad who lost his life in 1975 during the movement for recognition of ‘Kokborok’ language and formation of a tribal areas district council.

Police said the attackers, who are yet to be identified, damaged the vehicles of the Left leaders, including Chowdhury, and tried to physically harm them. A case was registered at Belonia police station.

“We have booked a case and an investigation is on. No arrest has been made as yet,” Belonia Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Soumya Debbarma told reporters.

The CPI(M), which is the principal opposition party in the state, released a statement saying a group of motorcycle-borne goons hired by the BJP arrived near the spot that their leaders were visiting and attacked them. The statement confirmed that their vehicles were also damaged.

Speaking to reporters, a police officer said that Chowdhury may have received minor injuries in the incident. He was taken to a local hospital from where he was later shifted to GBP Hospital in Agartala. His condition is said to be stable.

Denying the CPI(M) charge, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party doesn’t preach or practise the politics of violence. “We trust the police to conduct a proper investigation into the incident,” Bhattacharya said.