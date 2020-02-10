Six pythons slaughtered, eaten near Tripura-Mizoram border

An NGO working for animal protection has claimed all the six pythons were from endangered species. (Photo courtesy: Pawsome) An NGO working for animal protection has claimed all the six pythons were from endangered species. (Photo courtesy: Pawsome)

Six pythons were slaughtered at Simlung near the Tripura-Mizoram border in North Tripura district on Sunday. The snakes were then publicly decapitated, skinned, cut into pieces and eaten.

According to forest officials, the pythons were killed by people from a local tribal community around 221 km away from Agartala.

Video clips and photographs of the incident have gone viral on social media, with animal rights activists livid. Pawsome, an NGO working for animal protection, has claimed all the six pythons were from endangered species.

“Six pythons of endangered species were slaughtered for consumption. This illegal practice of destroying forests and wildlife has been going on for years, but no strict action or awareness drive has been carried out. We will give a deputation to the local administration and the Forest Department to take immediate measures to stop such practices,” Pawsome general secretary Rigved Dutta told indianexpress.com.

Chief Wildlife Warden DK Sharma said he had come in possession of some photographs of the incident, and the forest division concerned had been asked to submit a report at the earliest.

“We have photographs in which some people can be seen. We are trying to identify them and take necessary action. We have asked the forest division concerned to submit a report at the earliest,” he said.

The official admitted his department was aware of illegal slaughtering of endangered animals going on near the Tripura-Mizoram border for the past several years.

Kanchanpur Forest Range Officer Bibrata Marak told indianexpress.com, “We came to know about the incident yesterday (Sunday). Investigations are on and necessary action will be taken.”

