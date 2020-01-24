Six NE insurgent outfits announce boycott of R-Day, call for complete shutdown

Earlier in August, 2019, 88 members of Tripura’s NLFT laid down arms before the government, pledging to abjure violence. Earlier in August, 2019, 88 members of Tripura’s NLFT laid down arms before the government, pledging to abjure violence.

Even as 644 cadres of eight militant groups have laid down arms in Assam, six insurgent outfits of Northeast India have announced to boycott the Republic Day and called for a complete shutdown in the region on the day.

In a statement made available to indianexpress.com, six outlawed insurgent outfits, including Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) based in Meghalaya, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) of Manipur, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – a low level insurgent outfit of Manipur, Tripura’s outlawed outfit National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT), Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) based in Assam and parts of West Bengal and Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), which is based in Assam have stated Republic Day is a ‘purely anachronistic imposition’ in NE India since, it claims, citizens in India’s Northeast are not allowed to enjoy Republicanism in true sense of the term.

“The so-called republican Constitution of India fails to actually entitle the peoples of this region to republican liberty. Indian rule in our region is theoretically republican, but in reality, deep-rooted oppression of the indigenous is prevalent, which is quite contradictory to republicanism,” the statement issued on January 23 reads.

The insurgent groups have argued that their relationship with the Indian Union is ‘unjust to the core’ and termed the NE India as ‘WESEA region’. Terming Indian rule in the NE territory as ‘alien rule’, the statement claimed people in the region are ‘colonised’.

In an oblique reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the insurgent outfits wrote that the region is colonised through ‘designed demographic invasion’ apart from coercion, false consciousness, soft cultural machinations, and ethnic assimilation through planned critical economic dependence etc.

Claiming that these consequences are foreboding enough to invite armed struggle, the outlawed insurgent outfits have said it is “imperative to ban such imposed celebrations in our region”.

All six insurgent outfits have together called a complete shutdown in NE states from 6 am to 6 pm on January 26. All these outfits were previously banned by the Centre with charges of waging war against the State and mass murders.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on the issue, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Rajiv Singh said Tripura Police is aware of the issue and is on full alert.

“We are always on alert on red letter days like the Republic Day. But we have come to know about his (boycott call) and we are on the alert,” the official informed.

Earlier in August, 2019, 88 members of Tripura’s NLFT laid down arms before the government, pledging to abjure violence. However, a small faction of the outfit is still active, which according to intelligence sleuths, is hiding away across the international border in Bangladesh

