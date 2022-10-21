Sitaram Yechury blows poll bugle in Tripura, asks secular forces to unite

Barely four months before Tripura goes to polls early next year, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Friday kicked off the election campaign. While addressing a public meeting Yechury urged all secular forces to unite against hatred, violence and communal politics. He added that the country and democracy need to be saved.

Invoking mythological references to target the BJP, Yechury said just the twin brothers, Luv and Kush, had halted Ram’s horse after the Ashwamedh yagna in Ramayana, the twin forces of farmers and workers would halt Prime Minister Modi’s Ashwamedh yagna.

“Modi and BJP think their horse of Ashwamedh yagna can’t be stopped by anyone. In today’s political landscape, the two brothers are the country’s farmers with their sickles and workers with their hammers. Ram’s horse was stopped by Luv and Kush. Today, the red flag, backed by farmers and workers, will stop the Ashwamedh horse of BJP,” he said.

The communist party leader was all about mythological references Friday. In another reference, Yechury said just like the rakshasas or evil powers stole the ‘amrit’ or elixir of life after the ‘samudra manthan’, in today’s world, the ‘amrit’ or authority has been stolen by the BJP.

Yechury called upon the people to end the "fascist misrule" and revive democracy.

“Just like the devtas had to bring back the amrit from the rakshasas, today’s Amrit, which has reached the wrong people, has to be brought back,” Yechury said.

Yechury called upon the people to end the “fascist misrule” and revive democracy. He said, “Thousands have turned up here and this is the solution for the BJP (misrule). This will pave the way to dislodge the (BJP-led) government and democracy will be revived.”

Citing examples in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Yechury said undue benefits or doles are being rolled in the form of slashed milk prices and cylinder subsidies. He said these doles are being given to appease the public ahead of elections and to buy votes. “They will come here and do the same. You have to stay strong and not fall into their traps,” he said.

Referring to selling and leasing out national assets, Yechury said the government, which is the manager of the country, is selling assets without consulting the people, who are the real owners.

Speaking to reporters later, the CPI(M) leader said his party wants to set up a government of secular democratic forces in order to save India, the Constitution, democracy and on further, build a better India.

He said the communists achieved pro-people policies under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the past, including introduction of MGNREGA, Forest Rights Act, Right to Education Act etc and said, “We did it in the past and we shall do it again.”

In his speech, Tripura Opposition leader and CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar said employees, youths and common people were lured with lofty promises ahead of the 2018 assembly elections. He urged the people not to make similar mistakes again and said democracy can only be revived by replacing BJP with a pro-people, secular and democratic government.

He also urged his party workers to brave assaults, get ready to be injured or even accept ‘martyrdom’ if necessary but to ensure the saffron party is dislodged at any cost.

Tripura CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhary urged the youths to build resistance against political violence and said, “No need of sticks separately. If necessary, turn the jhanda (flag pole) to danda (sticks). Today anti-socials are breaking into houses, destroying shops, and obstructing people. Stand up to them, they will not get any space to run. If you stay silent, today your property will be attacked, tomorrow your mother or sister will be misbehaved with. We want Tripura to be goon-free and garbage-free.”

Both Sarkar and Chaudhury urged the national and regional parties to unite and end the “jungle raaj” in Tripura.