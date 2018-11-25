Sitaram Yechuri calls for unified movement to unseat BJP in 2019 polls

CPI (M) politburo secretary Sitaram Yechuri Sunday called for a unified movement to unseat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre in 2019 Lok Sabha elections before joining the party’s 22nd Tripura State Conference here and suggested a three-point action plan for doing so.

In his address at an open session before the commencement of 22nd CPI (M) Tripura state conference here today, Sitaram Yechuri said attacks on Dalits, women, youths were rising in the BJP regime. BJP is using communal force to divide people, he said and appealed people to help CPI (M) and other left parties in mobilizing anti-BJP votes across the country.

“There are three things that have to be done. BJP and its ally political parties should be defeated. Number of MPs from CPI (M) and other Left parties in the Parliament should be increased. And an alternative government with pro-people policies should be established at the centre”, Yechuri said.

He launched a scathing attack on ruling BJP saying they are spewing politics of hatred on religious and community lines in the country. BJP is dividing people the most on their religious lines and all anti-BJP votes must be mobilized to secure a “secular” central government.

Yechuri criticized BJP’s agitations against the Supreme Court’s verdict on introducing Shri Ramayan Express from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh till Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and agitations centring Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

“BJP got only 31 per cent votes in 2014 Lok Sabha election. But they formed the government. So, anti-BJP votes must be mobilized in larger numbers this time”, he said.

The communist leader launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over his failure to provide 2 lakh jobs per year as promised before 2014 Parliament polls. He also blamed the PM for failure in protecting public money looted by millionaires like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya etc.

On Prime Ministerial alternative for Narendra Modi, Sitaram Yechuri said, “People presumed there would be no alternative to Vajpayee. Alternatives came up. An alternative will come again”. However, he didn’t specify his choice on the next PM candidate among the “anti-BJP secular” movement.