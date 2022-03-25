Three days after his ‘shut down madrassa’ comment, Tripura BJP MLA receives death threats on social media

Three days after he delivered a controversial speech in the state assembly in which he said that terrorists and anti-social elements are being produced in madrassas, Tripura BJP MLA Shambhulal Chakma has received death threats on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chakma Friday said an unidentified person clad in military fatigues had posted a video on social media in which he dared the legislator to meet him in person and threatened that he would stab him with a knife and kill him.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media, where an unidentified person dressed in military fatigues is heard giving out threats to the MLA.

“Salam walaikum Bhaijaan. Are you all doing fine? I’ve been seeing a video again and again on social media. A person called Shambhulal Chakma … (expletives)… BJP MLA. (expletives). If I get him, I’ll stab….Face me if you can..have you seen this knife? I’ll stab… (expletives)”, the person is heard saying in then video.

Whilst stating that he isn’t scared of any threats, the BJP legislator said few FIRs were filed in different police stations over the issue.

Chakma earlier had said that he was quoted out of context about his comments on madrassas. He said he had never sought total closure of madrasas but only asked to shut down government-run facilities to ensure uniformity in public support to religious educational institutions.

Later, BJP supporters filed three complaints with the police in three different police stations – Manikpur, Chowmanu and Chailengta, all in Dhalai district of the state asking for action against the person who dished out the threats and asking to provide security for the MLA.

“….passing obscene remarks and issuing death threats against MLA of 49 Chowmanu assembly constituency Shri Shambhulal Chakma on Facebook is an insult on a public representative. We feel the MLA was defamed due to the derogatory remarks made by that person on Facebook. So, we seek proper legal action by arresting the person (who issued threats) and ensuring personal safety and security of the MLA”, all three complaints read.

Dhalai district superintendent of police Ramesh Yadav said this evening that the district cyber crime unit was roped in for the investigation.

“We have identified profile of the person who gave out the threats on social media. We are zeroing in on his details. Investigation is going on”, the official said.

Earlier in 2018, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who currently holds Z+ security cover, received purported threats from Myanmar-based international drug mafia in 2018 for his crackdown on drug cartels in Tripura.