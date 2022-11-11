Seven connectivity projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned for Tripura

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, sanctioned Rs 10,222 crore for seven new projects in Tripura during a meeting in Guwahati that reviewed the highway projects in the Northeast on Friday.

The seven projects are the 171km Churaibari-Agartala NH8 (cost Rs 3,233 crore); the 35km bypass for the Eastern and Western parts of Agartala (Rs 3,161 crore); the 208km Khowai-Teliamura-Amarpur-Harina NH (Rs 2, 421 crore); the 34km Udaipur-Srimantapur four-lane road (Rs 480 crore); four ropeways from Maharani to Chhabimura, Udaipur railway station to Tripurasundari temple, and Jampui Hills to Kamalpur’s Surmacherra (Rs 692 crore); three overhead railway bridges (Rs 35 crore); and the construction of roads in urban areas (Rs 200 crore).

Once these schemes are implemented, connectivity between Tripura and other northeastern states and neighbouring Bangladesh will be strengthened and tourist footfall as well as jobs will increase, officials said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union minister of state General (retd) V K Singh, the chief forest conservator, the revenue principal secretary, the Public Works Department secretary and higher officials of the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways, and the National Highway Infrastructures Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) were among those who attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Gadkari directed the NHIDCL to expedite the construction of a 280km national highway and asked the state government to expedite the land acquisition and relocation of water and power for the projects.

In 2020, the Union minister laid foundation stones for nine highway projects in the state.