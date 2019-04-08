Setback for BJP, IPFT vice president Ananta Debbarma joins Congress

Stating that Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura chief NC Debbarma doesn’t have the strength to take calls against some youth leaders who are wantonly framing policies against the interest of the tribals, vice-president Ananta Debbarma quit the party and joined the Congress on Monday.

Besides Ananta, four IPFT divisional presidents and secretaries also joined the Congress.

After joining the grand old party, Ananta said he was upset with the IPFT over not objecting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). He also alleged that NC Debbarma was sidelined in the party and that general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia and Mangal would dominate the party policies.

“I still respect NC Debbarma. But he doesn’t have the strength to speak up. Jamatia doesn’t even interact with me. He went to Delhi when IPFT had called for a Tripura bandh against the CAB. The strike had to be revoked. I was the only one protesting against various issues during party meetings,” he said.

“BJP will not get any tribal votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress will win in the two Parliamentary constituencies in Tripura”, the former IPFT leader said.

Tripura Congress president and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman said, “I am happy to get the support of regional parties. Their support is conditional to certain demands like direct funding to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the introduction of Kokborok language in Roman script and scrapping the CAB in Parliament. We have agreed to their demands.”

The IPFT and BJP are contesting against each other in the two Lok Sabha constituency seats in Tripura. However, Pradyot alleged that the two parties are involved in a secret nexus with each other against the tribal community.