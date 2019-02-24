Sedition case against Tripura man over ‘anti-India’ online post

A team of Tripura Police Saturday arrested a youth from Mysore on charges of sedition for sharing a video with alleged “anti-national sentiments” on social media. The video was related to the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF officers in Kashmir on February 14.

Advertising

The video came to the attention of police and a suo motu complaint was registered. During probe, the police found out that the accused Pramesh Debbarma, originally from Khowai district, was reported to be living in Mysore, Khowai Superintendent of Police Krishnendu Chakraverty told reporters. A team of police officials was dispatched to Mysore to track him down.

“The contents of the video echoed anti-India sentiments and amounted to sedition. The matter was verified by Champahower police station and a suo motu complaint was registered,” an official from the police control said. “The team succeeded in arresting the accused person from a Mysore based hotel on Saturday afternoon with help from Mysore Police,” he added.

A senior officer of the state secretariat informed on Sunday that the accused was produced before a Mysore court with a prayer for transit remand for bringing him to Tripura.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police has also issued a warning on it’s Facebook page warning people against sharing false information. “We warn the mischievous elements who use social media to spread false news and malicious content. Tripura Police will find you out and take strict legal action against you,” it read.

Advertising

This is the second time that a case of sedition has been slapped against someone in Tripura. Earlier in February, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) general secretary Jagadish Debbarma, Aghore Debbarma, leader of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura’s breakaway faction – IPFT-Tipraha and Anthony Debbarma, leader of Borok People Human Rights Organization (BPHRO) were accused with charges of sedition after they were found to have joined a rally against Citizenship Amendment Bill where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.