Tripura: Security beefed up along inter-state boundary after clash between villagers, Mizoram Police

Tripura has beefed up security along its inter-state boundary with Mizoram following the clash. (Representational Image) Tripura has beefed up security along its inter-state boundary with Mizoram following the clash. (Representational Image)

Tripura has beefed up security along its inter-state boundary with Mizoram near Kanpui village in Jampui Hills, 200 km from Agartala, following a clash between some local villagers and few jawans of Mizoram Police IR Battalion.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said the incident started after two Mizoram police personnel were allegedly assaulted by locals from Kanpui village on Tripura side of the inter-state boundary couple of days back.

“A case was filed on the issue at West Phaileng police station in Mizoram. We arrested three persons connected to the incident and produced them before a local court. One of them fled from the hospital during medical check-up. Two others were released on bail from the court. On the same night, an abandoned house on Tripura side of the inter-state boundary was gutted,” Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty said a section of people in the village claimed the owner of the gutted hut was threatened due to which he fled.

“We have increased security along the inter-state boundary here. A large contingent of TSR jawans have been deployed in the area. The Additional SP is camping on the spot to supervise the situation,” SP Chakraborty informed.

As part of lockdown restrictions, both states had extra security on the inter-state boundary to check movement of people to contain spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged at Vangmun police station against two social organisations of Mizoram for purportedly visiting Kanpui village with weapons, ransacking residential huts, properties and threatening villagers.

C Resota, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Champai in Mizoram, said a complaint was filed with Mizoram Police. The complainant accused five persons from Tripura of fomenting communal disharmony between communities living on both sides of Mizoram-Tripura border.

“The area he has mentioned is in Tripura and in the northern side of Mizoram. This is not in our jurisdiction. So we have forwarded the FIR to CID Crime. But we registered a GD entry with Champai Police station,” the SDPO said.

