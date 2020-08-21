Schools shut in pandemic, Tripura invites students to ‘neighbourhood classes’

One teacher is appointed to teach a class of five students. (Express Photo)

With schools shut in the wake of the novel coronavirus, Tripura became the first state in Northeast India to start makeshift schools for students in open ground, ensuring social distancing and Covid protocols.

Over 1 lakh students, most of whom cannot afford resources for online education, attended the ‘neighbourhood classes’ that commenced from Thursday. The classes start with an introduction on Covid-19 and precautionary measures against the virus.

All the students are required to wear face masks and keep a hand sanitizer with them during classes. To avoid overcrowding, one teacher has been appointed for five students per class. The state has a total 4,400 government schools where 27,000 teachers are in service.

“A total of 1 lakh 258 students attended the neighbourhood classes on the first day. These students joined the classes with approval of their parents. We have also asked the teachers not to pressure any student for neighbourhood classes if their parents are not ready for so,” said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Earlier this year, the state government had introduced televised recorded video lectures on local TV channels–Ektu Padho, Ektu Khelo’--and a students’ helpline.

However, a survey by the Education Department revealed that 94,000 students in the state cannot access online classes due to lack of resources, including smartphones. The neighbourhood classes were started for such students.

The state government will decide on the re-opening of schools after receiving instructions from the Ministry of Human resources Development.

Other states including Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Chhatisgarh have also started engaging students in studies outside the school periphery.

