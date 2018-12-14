Tripura BJP takes on Congress, alleges ‘foreign conspiracy to delay Rafale purchase’

Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale aircraft from France, Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday alleged there was a “foreign conspiracy” behind the Congress’ persistent allegations of corruption in the deal.

Advertising

In a press conference at state BJP headquarters, Tripura Chief Minister and state BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb said the Supreme Court verdict is testimony that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government believes in accountability, initiatives and welfare of all. Deb accused Congress of levelling baseless allegations on the central government for political benefits and asked the party and its president, Rahul Gandhi, to apologise.

“Rahul Gandhi hatched a conspiracy to insult the position that India has in front of the world today. I demand Rahul Gandhi to seek public apology before people of the country. Congress had a stable government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for 10 years. Why did they fail to finalise the Rafale agreement? Who were they talking to? Why were they trying to demoralize the soldiers? Who instigated you for this?” the Chief Minister questioned Congress.

Tripura Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath, who joined the press conference, spoke in a similar tone. “We think there might be a foreign conspiracy. It is a big conspiracy to delay the purchase of Rafale. It has raised questions on the security of Indians. I don’t know which country is involved with the conspiracy. But there is a conspiracy with foreign powers. Rahul Gandhi has to apologise before the country, so have Congress and CPI (M) who are involved in a game plan in Tripura,” said Nath.

Advertising

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph dismissed four writ petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal. The four petitioners in the case had sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated, claiming that the current price by the NDA government is much higher than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government.

The government has declined to disclose the pricing details in the deal, citing the secrecy clause.