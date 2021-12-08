SC stays further proceedings against two journalists who reported on Tripura violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Tripura Police and stayed further proceedings against two women journalists who reported on alleged instances of religious vandalism in the state, according to Live Law.

The court also granted four weeks time for the petitioners to file a counter-affidavit as well as liberty to serve the standing counsel for the state of Tripura.

An FIR was registered against journalists Samriddhi K Sakunia and Swarna Jha based on a complaint by local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists and was registered at the Fatikroy police station in Unakoti district. The journalists were booked under sections relating to spreading communal disharmony, committing insult with the intent of provoking breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

The petitioners had challenged the police action against them by saying that they were only reporting the incident and narrating it with versions given to them by the victims of the alleged violence. They also argued that the FIRs amount to “targeted harassment of press.”

They also asked for the immediate quashing of the FIRs and had sought a transfer of the complaints to Delhi as there is an apparent risk and threat to their life in Tripura.

Before their detention, HW News Network, where the two journalists work, had released an official statement on social media, “HW News Network Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha have been detained by Assam Police on their way to Silchar. Assam Police has said that they don’t have any case against our journalists but Tripura Police asked them to detain them.”

The Editors Guild of India had demanded the immediate release of the two journalists.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also reacted to the incident saying, “The BJP system is busy killing journalism. But when has the truth stopped in the face of lies?”

Tripura CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury had said the incident is a case of encroachment upon the Constitutional right of freedom of speech and expression. “If there is anything wrong or if they have attempted to breach peace, there are sections of law that can be applied. At the behest of VHP, they can’t be charged and arrested. This is intolerance and very wrong,” he had said.