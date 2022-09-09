Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute to start campus in Tripura from October

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) will start its campus in Tripura from October this year with several short-term courses, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Friday.

The campus in the premises of Nazrul Kalakshetra, a state-run cultural hub and auditorium, in Agartala would offer all the courses for free at the outset sans a meagre registration fee.

Chowdhury said the government has allocated Rs 5.76 crore in the budget for the film institute project and added Rs 1.10 crore have already been released for initiating the process.

“We feel this will open the doors for the students, who want to make it in the film industry. We want to start with short-term courses and hope to start degree and diploma courses in future depending on the response,” he told reporters at the state secretariat.

The minister also said the course would provide essential skills for the youth to promote the state’s culture through films along with generating employment opportunities for them.

The institute will offer a short-term course, including a four-week film appreciation course, eight-week long course in screen acting which would be held twice a year. Besides, a four-week course in production management for film and television would also be offered along with a short course in anchoring and news reading.

A team of the state government headed by the minister met the SRFTI executives on September 5 and decided a timeline for starting the institute. As per the schedule, the advertisement inviting applications for admission would be published on September 20.

“We have decided to issue advertisement on September 20, continue scrutiny of applications till October 20. Admission process will be held between October 21-31 and the government would officially announce and inaugurate the courses. Classwork at the campus would commence from November 7,” Chowdhury said.

The first convocation ceremony would be held on February 15 next year.

Expressing hope that SRFTI has the potential to develop a film industry in the state, Chowdhury said: “Our neighbouring states like Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, even our neighbouring country Bangladesh have a specific demand and acumenship for films.”

“This sector was not encouraged and developed in Tripura in the past due to lack of proper infrastructure. It may be a great step towards development of culture and filmmaking in Tripura,” he added.

Principal Secretary PK Chakraborty said while the film industry is being promoted in the state, it might take some time to grow here.

He added that a certificate or degree from the SRFTI will offer job opportunities to the youth elsewhere.