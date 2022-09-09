scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute to start campus in Tripura from October

The campus in the premises of Nazrul Kalakshetra, a state-run cultural hub and auditorium, in Agartala would offer all the courses for free at the outset sans a meagre registration fee.

Tripura ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury speaks to media at State secretariat in Agartala. (Express Photo)

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) will start its campus in Tripura from October this year with several short-term courses, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Friday.

The campus in the premises of Nazrul Kalakshetra, a state-run cultural hub and auditorium, in Agartala would offer all the courses for free at the outset sans a meagre registration fee.

Chowdhury said the government has allocated Rs 5.76 crore in the budget for the film institute project and added Rs 1.10 crore have already been released for initiating the process.

“We feel this will open the doors for the students, who want to make it in the film industry. We want to start with short-term courses and hope to start degree and diploma courses in future depending on the response,” he told reporters at the state secretariat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

The minister also said the course would provide essential skills for the youth to promote the state’s culture through films along with generating employment opportunities for them.

The institute will offer a short-term course, including a four-week film appreciation course, eight-week long course in screen acting which would be held twice a year. Besides, a four-week course in production management for film and television would also be offered along with a short course in anchoring and news reading.

A team of the state government headed by the minister met the SRFTI executives on September 5 and decided a timeline for starting the institute. As per the schedule, the advertisement inviting applications for admission would be published on September 20.

Advertisement

“We have decided to issue advertisement on September 20, continue scrutiny of applications till October 20. Admission process will be held between October 21-31 and the government would officially announce and inaugurate the courses. Classwork at the campus would commence from November 7,” Chowdhury said.

The first convocation ceremony would be held on February 15 next year.

Expressing hope that SRFTI has the potential to develop a film industry in the state, Chowdhury said: “Our neighbouring states like Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, even our neighbouring country Bangladesh have a specific demand and acumenship for films.”

Advertisement

“This sector was not encouraged and developed in Tripura in the past due to lack of proper infrastructure. It may be a great step towards development of culture and filmmaking in Tripura,” he added.

Principal Secretary PK Chakraborty said while the film industry is being promoted in the state, it might take some time to grow here.

He added that a certificate or degree from the SRFTI will offer job opportunities to the youth elsewhere.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:26:49 pm
Next Story

Have made my decision, will reply when poll is held: Rahul on being Cong chief

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement