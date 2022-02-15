Union budget a golden opportunity to achieve self-reliant India: Sarbananda Sonowal in Tripura

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday hailed the recent central budget as a “golden opportunity” to make India self-reliant and powerful in the next 25 years. He said that favourable foreign policy and development initiatives undertaken in northeastern India have made way for improved relations with neighbouring and ASEAN countries.

Sonowal was on a one-day visit to Tripura where he spoke about ‘atmanirbhar athvyavastha’ (self-reliant economy) at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala. He later met officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at the State Guest House and discussed the ongoing connectivity projects in the state.

The vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji is transforming the #NorthEast and Tripura into growth engines. Spoke on the Union Budget 2022-23 at a Nagrik Sabha organised by @BJP4Tripura in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/jKdoszILr1 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 15, 2022

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Sonowal said, “The union budget gave golden opportunity for the next 25 years to make India self reliant and a most powerful nation in the world. This has provisions to create ground facilities, infrastructure, latest technology, more employment opportunities and multi kodal connectivity.”

Through an integrated approach of the central government, all infrastructure development would now work in a coordinated manner.

He claimed that North-East India is “growing fast” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the region was neglected by successive Congress regimes since 1952.

Sonowal also lauded Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“BJP-led government made Tripura drug free state in the country, improved feasibility of business and potential of farmers and over 3 lakh farmers could perform brilliantly in agriculture, horticulture, pisciculture. Economy is growing fast, contrary to previous years, when people were suffering due to lack of connectivity and communication”, the union minister said.

The presence of five ministers from Northeast in the current union cabinet reflects the BJP government’s pro-NE policy, Sonowal said.