Salaries to healthcare workers paid on time: Tripura after centre’s note

A day after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court about non-compliance by some states in paying salaries to doctors and health workers involved in the fight against Covid-19, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath Saturday denied Mehta’s submission and attributed it to ‘miscommunication’.

Nath told reporters that all doctors, paramedics, nurses and support staff in the state health department were paid in full in time. He further added that the state government has announced incentives and honorarium for medical staff engaged in COVID-19 duty.

“The health workers are the warriors in fighting against COVID-19. All of them have received their salaries in time in addition, we have also announced incentive and honourarium for those working for COVID-19. This has happened because of miscommunication between the officials. The Government of Tripura will file a detailed affidavit to the Apex court within a week”, the minister said.

The minister also said that every medical team engaged in seven days of COVID duty undergoes a mandatory 14 day-long quarantine period, which is treated as service period and not leave.

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Centre that it was not enough to have issued directions to states to pay salaries to doctors and health workers involved in the fight against Covid-19, and it should also ensure compliance.

The remarks came as Mehta told the bench that the Centre had issued directions on June 18 to all states but had not received compliance report from the NCT of Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura and Karnataka.

The solicitor general referred to an affidavit filed by the Union Health Ministry in this regard.

The Supreme Court had on June 17 asked the government to issue appropriate orders to ensure timely payment of salaries to doctors and health workers

