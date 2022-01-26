Indian democracy should be glorified with sense of system during Ganarajyas: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Tripura

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday unfurled the national Tricolour at the Sangh-run Seva Dham Ashram in the outskirts of Agartala city, where he is staying during his four-day tour to review the organisational activities since Monday. On the occasion he said democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of the democratic system of India’s ancient Ganarajyas like Vaishali and Lichhavi.

Licchavis were a clan of northern India who settled on the north bank of River Ganges, around the 6th and 5th Century BCE, in areas which now fall under Bihar. They were a clan amongst the Vajji Mahajanapada of ancient India. Vaishali, the capital of Licchavis, was also the capital of the Vajji Mahajanapada. It was later occupied by Ajatashatru, son of King Bimbisara.

Addressing a gathering at the ashram, the RSS chief said, “In India’s ancient Ganarajyas, the true sense of democracy used to be depicted in the life and philosophy of the then people. Today’s democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of the democratic system of India’s ancient Ganarajyas like Vaishali, Lichhavi etc.”

He also said the Sangh is determined to establish “democracy in true sense” in India’s present republic system through dignified behaviour and apply the practiced philosophy of the ancient Ganarajyas.

Bhagwat also said the saffron colour at the top of the national Tricolour depicts courage, sacrifice and zeal which could be seen in the life and philosophy of ancient Indian kings and freedom fighters.

The importance of the green colour in the Tricolour is a symbol of progress in adherence to Devi Laxmi, he said and explained, “Since Bharat is a spiritual country, the Dharmachakra lying in the middle of our national flag depicts the importance of the socio-cultural philosophy followed and practiced by the people of the country.”

Bhagwat also said that India is a peace-loving and a peaceful country and spreads the message of brotherhood, harmony and peace to the rest of the world.