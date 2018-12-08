RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat joins NE Sangh organisational meeting in Tripura

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Agartala on Friday evening to attend an organisational meeting of Sangh karyakartas from eight NE states.

Advertising

RSS pranta pracharak Nikhil Nibaskar told indianexpress.com this morning that the RSS chief landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport here last evening. He went straight to Seva Dham, a RSS ashram at Khayerpur, 5 Km from here.

“The Sarsanghchalak has landed here last evening. He joined meeting with RSS pracharaks last night itself. This visit is about an organsational meeting with RSS organisers from across Northeast India. The meeting will continue on Saturday and Sunday”, Nikhil Nibaskar informed.

He also said that the RSS chief would leave Agartala for Nagpur on Monday morning.

Advertising

This correspondent tried to communicate with Bhagwat at Seva Dham on Saturday. But media was not allowed to interact with him, neither were they given any detail of the meeting.

Asked about the meeting’s agenda, Sangh executives declined to divulge details except measures to strengthen RSS activities in the region would be discussed.

In December, 2017, Bhagwat visited a then Communist-ruled Tripura and urged Hindus to get organised and trained in RSS ‘sakha’ or units saying they were the only places where one could prepare for nation-building and self development.