Gau Raksha Vahini warns Tripura govt to check cattle smuggling within 15 days

Claiming that the cattle smuggling has increased by 80 per cent in the last two months, Tripura Gau Raksha Vahini Wednesday gave the BJP-IPFT government an ultimatum to take “effective measures” within 15 days, failing which the organisation will go against the government.

Tripura Gau Raksha Vahini claims itself as a cow protection organization affiliated to the RSS. “Cow smuggling has increased by nearly 80 per cent of late. We have repeatedly written to the District Magistrate with copies to Chief Minister but no action was taken. Cow smuggling must stop in Tripura immediately. We are now serving 15 days ultimatum to the CM after which we will do whatever it takes to curb smuggling, regardless of whether we go against the government or for it,” state Gau Raksha Vahini working president Samar Chakraborty told reporters.

Chakraborty added that many caught in connection with cow smuggling have claimed to be part of BJP. “Whenever a cow smuggler is caught, they claim they belong to BJP or any other political party. We believe no smuggler can be of any party,” the cow vigilante leader said. Chakraborty also claimed the police are involved in cow smuggling and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the home portfolio, has turned a blind eye to them.

“You are the Chief Minister. Please do your duty. We have written so many applications to you. You didn’t answer any of them. Instead, it all went against us. We would catch (smugglers) and leave them at police station. Later, they would let go of them by taking bribes,” Chakraborty said.

He went on to comment that the Home Minister would be blamed if no action is taken on cow smuggling and granting them a free run.

“Policemen are corrupt. Why are you keeping them? Where has the Home Department gone till now? To which depths will you take it (Home Department) to? Police are not taking steps against cow smuggling and the Home Minister is not taking action. So, naturally, you will be blamed,” he told, indicating the Chief Minister.

Reacting to Gau Raksha Vahini’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We are not aware of any RSS affiliated organization by that name. The state government is committed to do its job. We don’t have any information about 80 percent rise in cow smuggling either. BSF is doing their job in the border”.