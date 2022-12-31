RPI to contest Tripura polls, ‘will ally with others if BJP doesn’t give acceptable seats’

The Republican Party or India (RPI), led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, said Saturday that it wanted to contest seven seats in the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls in alliance with the ruling BJP, but would pursue other tie-ups if the saffron party denied it “acceptable” seats.

Speaking to reporters at the Agartala Press Club in the evening, Ashoka Y Patel, special advisor to the RPI, said his party—an NDA partner—had presence across the Northeast state and had developed a strong support base in a few of its constituencies.

Patel said that in a December 19 meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Athawale, state RPI chief Satyajit Das and other leaders had proposed to contest seven seats in the Tripura polls next year. He said that the BJP had offered “a certain number of seats” but it was not acceptable to the Maharashtra-based party.

If at least half of the demanded seats are not given, Patel said, the RPI will forge an alliance with other parties. “We aren’t scattered in all 60 seats. Our focus is on a few seats. If things with the BJP don’t work out, we might enter into an alliance with regional parties,” he said.

RPI state chief Das said his party was not very happy with the number of seats the BJP had offered it. He said that if an alliance with the saffron party did not work out, the RPI would put up candidates in 10 seats and then “many parties might be in trouble because of vote splitting”.

Das also hinted at the changed scenario in the ruling BJP-IPFT combine and said that eight MLAs had already left it, “not to mention the declining support base of the BJP’s tribal ally”.

Meanwhile, departing from the BJP line, RPI leaders appeared to back the TIPRA Motha party’s demand for Greater Tipraland, a proposed state for tribals.

Advertisement

The leaders said that though the demand was a constitutional one, the RPI could not officially support it because it was still part of the BJP-led NDA.

The party also called for the introduction of a special tribal ID card to check infiltration by foreigners through the state’s porous border.