Rohingya refugees, arrested on Indo-Bangla border, sent to judicial custody till Feb 4

Thirty-one Rohingya refugees, who were arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) from Indo-Bangla border yesterday, were sent to judicial custody by a local court till February 4.

Last week, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) detained them along the Indo-Bangla international border in West Tripura district. After a series of flag meetings between BSF and BGB and a four-day standoff, BSF arrested them Tuesday morning and handed them over to Tripura Police.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said that the Rohingya refugees were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Sanjan Lal Tripura. The court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

“They were charged for violating Indian Passport Act. They were sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. They will be produced again before the court on February 4,” the Assistant Public Prosecutor said.

He added that the court offered bail to 24 arrestees including 7 women and 17 children at Rs 30,000 per head. However, none of them could submit bail bond and all of them were subsequently sent to jail.

All of them are now harboured at Bishalgarh Correctional Centre in Sepahijala district, 30 Km from here.

Bishalgarh Correctional Centre Jailor Banikanta Debbarma said Rohingya refugees were shown their cells in the facility last evening. “They are given three meals a day as per diet prescribed by the government. Their diet includes pulses, rice, milk, biscuits,” the official said.

He also informed that 17 Rohingya children are staying with their mothers in a separate cell provided by the Correctional Centre authority. The male Rohingya persons were put up in a separate cell in the male section.