59 Rohingya, 160 Indians and 150 Bangladeshis among 369 detained in Tripura in 2022: BSF

The Border Security Forces (BSF) detained 369 individuals, including 59 Rohingya, 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals, in various operations in Tripura in 2022 and recovered a significant cache of drugs and contraband along the 856 km-long International Border with Bangladesh.

In 2021, 208 “intruders”, including 115 Indian and 93 Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested while trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border in different parts of Tripura.

While no Rohingya or foreigners other than Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while crossing the border illegally 2020, as many as 53 Rohingya and one Nigerian national were arrested in 2019.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BSF’s Salbagan sector headquarters here said BSF troops of Tripura frontier maintained high levels of surveillance and alertness during 2002 and rescued 1,813 cattle, seized contraband such as 66,608 phensedyl bottles, 18,685 kg dry cannabis, 1,14,658 yaba tablets, 86.252 gm gold, 100 gm silver, 1513.38 gram brown sugar, some arms and ammunition, 48,35,853 taka (Bangladeshi currency) and miscellaneous items worth Rs 58,34,75,618.

The BSF apprehended 59 Rohingya, 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals in different operations across the state last year.

The border sentinels uprooted and destroyed 24.93 lakh ganja sapling grown illegally on 644.71 acres in the state during joint operations with other agencies.

The BSF also handed over 11 Bangladeshi nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the IB, to Border Guards Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture.

Advertisement

The BSF-BGB regional commander-level border coordination conference was held twice this year – at Agartala and at Dhaka in Bangladesh. A host of issues of bilateral interest for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the countries were discussed with special emphasis on insurgent activities, transborder crimes including smuggling of contrabands such as drugs and narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructural and developmental works along the border, coordinated border management plan, during the conference, the statement said.

It added that issues related to confidence-building among BSF and BGB troops as well as the local population on either side of the border were also discussed. A cycle rally from Agartala to Kolkata was organised along the International Border along with a series of friendly football and volleyball matches.

Tripura, which is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, shares a 856 km long international border, parts of which are still unfenced.