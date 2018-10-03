RNI ends registration of Tripura CPM mouthpiece

West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector SN Mahatme said, “The paper was found to be violating multiple sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.” (Picture for representational purpose) West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector SN Mahatme said, “The paper was found to be violating multiple sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.” (Picture for representational purpose)

The Registrar of Newspapers for India has terminated the registration of Daily Desher Kotha, a CPI(M) mouthpiece in Tripura, after receiving an email from the West Tripura district magistrate about discrepancies in the declaration of ownership.

West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector SN Mahatme said, “The paper was found to be violating multiple sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. An independent complainant had brought out discrepancies in their declaration of ownership and then we called both parties and held four hearings… The newspaper could not submit the necessary documents regarding transfer of ownership.”

The newspaper, established in 1979, was owned by the “CPI(M) Tripura State Committee” till March 3 but the ownership was changed to “Daily Desher Kotha Trust” without the necessary paperwork, sources said.

“… the ruling BJP has tried to forcibly reduce its circulation by threatening hawkers and agents. We had complained to the Press Council of India regarding this… on August 27 they took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Tripura government,” said Gautam Das, senior CPI(M) leader and founder editor of the newspaper.

Mrinal Kanti Deb, a spokesperson of the Tripura unit of the BJP, said, “We have nothing to do with the order”.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App