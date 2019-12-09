Rise in crime due to economic crisis in Tripura: CPI (M)

CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das

There has been a rise in crime due to the severe economic crisis in Tripura, the CPI (M) said on Monday. The party has concluded a two-day party review meeting in which it discussed issues related to state politics and law and order.

Addressing a press conference, CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das said the party feels crimes have risen in the last 20 months of BJP-IPFT rules owing to the economic crisis. He said cases like thefts, robbing, picketpocketing have increassed manifold during this period.

“People are forced to keep their ration cards as mortgage for food, sell their children, even commit suicides in villages. Severe economic crisis has gripped the state. Works allotted under NG NREGA, Tripura Urban Employment Programme (TUEP) etc have broken down. Those who got some work weren’t paid. Doors for new employment avenues are completely shut. Due to this severe economic crisis, crimes have gone high,” Das said.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who said in September this year that crimes against women have ‘drastically’ come down, the CPI (M) leader said National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has put Tripura among the top states in India in terms of rapes and murders.

Chief Minister Deb claimed in September that dowry torture cases came down by 12 per cent in 2018 in comparison to 2017 when the Left Front was in power. He also said rape cases declined by 5 per cent, molestation cases by 18 per cent, dowry deaths by 45 per cent and eve-teasing cases by 33 per cent in his tenure.

Goutam Das today said political crimes including murders, attacks on party leaders, workers at mass gatherings are backed the BJP. He aldo criticised the BJP-led NDA Government’s policy of selling national assets like Bharat Petroleum, Air India. The party has decided to hold a statewide campaign from December 18-24 to protest ‘anti-people policies’ of BJP-led governments at centre and state.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd