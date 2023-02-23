Review meetings held for smooth counting process amid post-poll violence in Tripura

Amid incidents of post-poll violence in different parts of Tripura, chief secretary J K Sinha and director-general of police Amitabha Ranjan and chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte held review meetings on Thursday over the counting of votes scheduled for March 2.

A statement issued by Gitte’s office said the meetings, held in the South Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala districts, discussed the implementation of the Election Commission’s guidelines. District magistrates, superintendents of police and other senior officials attended the meetings. They will hold separate meetings with political parties, candidates and election agents later.

“Adequate measures shall be taken for maintaining law and order before and after the counting process,” the statement said, adding that the commission was expected to depute counting observers starting from February 28. The counting of the votes will take place at 21 locations in the state.

Of 400 companies of central armed police forces deployed on poll duty, nearly 100 are still stationed in the state and the rest have been sent to Nagaland and Meghalaya, where polling is scheduled for February 27.

Of the 28 lakh voters, 89.95 per cent turned up to exercise their franchise on February 16. Since then a series of post-poll clashes have been reported from across the state and at least 30 people arrested in 22 cases. Over 22 people were injured in these incidents and a CPM supporter succumbed to injuries.